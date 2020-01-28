Global  

AP probe raises doubts about murder conviction

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Myon Burrell has served more than 17 years for the shooting of an 11-year-old girl _ a case originally prosecuted by presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. But an Associated Press investigation uncovered myriad inconsistencies in the case. (Jan. 28)
 
