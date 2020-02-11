Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Live Updates: New Hampshire Voters Flock To Polls For Democratic Primary

Live Updates: New Hampshire Voters Flock To Polls For Democratic Primary

CBS 2 Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
New Hampshire voters go to the polls Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation primary, one week after the chaotic Iowa caucuses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary

New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary 02:43

 One week after the debacle involving the Iowa Caucuses, voters in New Hampshire are headed to the polls in the nation's first primary election. Laura Podesta reports. (2/11/20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise [Video]Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins [Video]Candidates Out Early At Polls As New Hampshire Primary Voting Begins

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, Klobuchar see strong showing in Dixville Notch’s midnight voting

Before many voters in New Hampshire woke up for the state's crucial Democratic primary day, the polls in three small townships saw their doors open shortly...
FOXNews.com

Live updates: New Hampshire votes in first-in-the-nation primary

The first-in-the-nation primary follows the disarray of the Iowa caucuses.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrcrpoetry

mrcrpoetry RT @CBSEveningNews: From @CBSNewsPoll: "Based on our latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, our baseline estimate of the contest has Sa… 1 hour ago

robdavidson56

Rob Davidson RT @BostonGlobe: At the Webster School in Manchester Tuesday morning, voters trickled in to cast their votes in the primary. Live updates f… 1 hour ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe At the Webster School in Manchester Tuesday morning, voters trickled in to cast their votes in the primary. Live up… https://t.co/aHeIuFJEmV 2 hours ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News From @CBSNewsPoll: "Based on our latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, our baseline estimate of the contest ha… https://t.co/uOSqodNKzU 2 hours ago

CLighthall

Constance Lighthall N.E.W.H.A.M.P.S.H.I.R.E 🍿 It’s primary day in New Hampshire. Follow the latest updates as voters head to the polls. https://t.co/2imwJcazFi 3 hours ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News RT @Mike_Ikahihifo: HAPPENING NOW: Voters in New Hampshire are already making their choices in that state’s First in the Nation primary. We… 4 hours ago

Mike_Ikahihifo

Michael Ikahihifo HAPPENING NOW: Voters in New Hampshire are already making their choices in that state’s First in the Nation primary… https://t.co/rif1Y00wQL 4 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick New Hampshire primary live updates: It’s primary day in New Hampshire. Follow the latest updates as voters head to… https://t.co/77iSj1V757 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.