Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Texas > Evacuee in Texas is 15th US coronavirus case

Evacuee in Texas is 15th US coronavirus case

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus - an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas. (Feb. 13)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient

CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient 00:34

 A 15th case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., and this time it's from a patient who is under quarantine in Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Negative Results Confirmed In Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In Texas [Video]Negative Results Confirmed In Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In Texas

Health officials confirmed that the results for a suspected case of coronavirus in Brazos County were negative.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:51Published

Texas A&M Student Quarantined with Suspected Case of Deadly Coronavirus [Video]Texas A&M Student Quarantined with Suspected Case of Deadly Coronavirus

Texas health officials have quarantined a college student over concerns that he has the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

NEW YORK (AP) — Another case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in a U.S. evacuee from China, this one in a person under quarantine in Texas. Health...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals

China Evacuee From Texas Is 15th US Coronavirus Patient

U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus - an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.
Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlackSheep0ne

SRH RT @WillFOIA: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 15th case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. — an evacuee from C… 3 seconds ago

jmlara02

@jmlara Q ❌ AHORA EN PARLER! 🇺🇸 !! RT @DailyMail: Wuhan evacuee in Texas becomes the 15th American with coronavirus #coronaviruschina https://t.co/uUpr8PVl1g https://t.co/CuE… 4 minutes ago

Jewel4Trump

💎JewelyBlue💎88022✨Text TRUMP RT @Dunroamin4ever: #USA announces 15th #coronavirus case, this one in #Texas evacuee | The Kansas City Star @CDCgov better get a grip‼️ h… 7 minutes ago

raynman123

Ray Novelly⭐⭐⭐ Coronavirus evacuee in Texas diagnosed with virus, marking 15th case in US: CDC https://t.co/6fAnil0MGe #FoxNews 10 minutes ago

AmericanValiant

ValiantAmerican Coronavirus evacuee in Texas diagnosed with virus, marking 15th case in US: CDC https://t.co/0q5gBXy9LF 16 minutes ago

KMJNOW

KMJNOW 15th case of coronavirus in US confirmed in an evacuee at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas says @CDCgov - Patient… https://t.co/6Ec5tAzDFX 18 minutes ago

NoBigGovDuh

NoBigGovDuh CNBC: CDC confirms 15th US coronavirus case, a Wuhan evacuee quarantined at Texas military base. https://t.co/xlpOGrdsQ1 via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago

WalterDir3

🇺🇸Walter🇨🇱 RT @cahulaan: Evacuee in Texas is 15th US coronavirus case https://t.co/podaw1ev66 #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.