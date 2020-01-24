Evacuee in Texas is 15th US coronavirus case

SRH RT @WillFOIA: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 15th case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. — an evacuee from C… 3 seconds ago

💎JewelyBlue💎88022✨Text TRUMP RT @Dunroamin4ever: #USA announces 15th #coronavirus case, this one in #Texas evacuee | The Kansas City Star @CDCgov better get a grip‼️ h… 7 minutes ago

Ray Novelly⭐⭐⭐ Coronavirus evacuee in Texas diagnosed with virus, marking 15th case in US: CDC https://t.co/6fAnil0MGe #FoxNews 10 minutes ago

ValiantAmerican Coronavirus evacuee in Texas diagnosed with virus, marking 15th case in US: CDC https://t.co/0q5gBXy9LF 16 minutes ago

KMJNOW 15th case of coronavirus in US confirmed in an evacuee at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas says @CDCgov - Patient… https://t.co/6Ec5tAzDFX 18 minutes ago

NoBigGovDuh CNBC: CDC confirms 15th US coronavirus case, a Wuhan evacuee quarantined at Texas military base. https://t.co/xlpOGrdsQ1 via @GoogleNews 19 minutes ago