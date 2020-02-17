Global  

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate

CBS 2 Tuesday, 18 February 2020
The former New York City mayor’s campaign made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the latest poll results showed him with 19% support nationwide.
 Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.

Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate after surging poll numbers

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, according to a new poll. The national poll has Bloomberg in second...
CBS News

Bloomberg qualifies for next debate, and rivals are getting ready

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, putting him on the same stage as his...
Reuters

