Will Jed Wyatt Be on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Music Spinoff Series?

ABC released the first promo video for “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” Tuesday, and it’s not out of the question that Jed Wyatt could be on it.



“I have so many jokes, ” ABC chief Karey Burke told TheWrap at TCA in January when asked whether the notorious “I’ll be your Mr. Right, girl,” singer-songwriter from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” might appear on the show.



“Anything can happen,” Burke said. “Tune in to find out.” The series premieres April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.



Brown chose Wyatt as her final pick at the end of her season, and the two had a short-lived engagement before a People story revealed allegations from Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend that he had promised he’d come back to her after the show was over, and that he was “only doing this for my music.” Brown confronted Wyatt on the claims and returned his engagement ring in the final episode of her season.



Maybe now Wyatt won’t have to do any more dog food jingles?



“Listen to Your Heart” will feature 20 single men and women searching for love through music. They will sing covers of songs individually and as couples, and will explore relationships while living together and going on “Bachelor” style dates with a musical flair.



The series will serve as the bridge between seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”



Here is the official description for the series from ABC:







“The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living

together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each

other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be

tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest

names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and

devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one

couple is left standing.”







“Listen to Your Heart” premieres April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.



