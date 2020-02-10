Global  

'Leaning Tower of Dallas' is online star after implosion

Newsday Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A social media sensation dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion over the weekend
 According to the change.org petition, keeping the building would prevent more overpriced housing, it adds character and because of all the memes.

A building in Dallas, Texas scheduled for demolition encountered a fail heard around the world on Sunday (February 16). "I took this video from my office across the highway. What was scheduled to be..

It might be Dallas' most Instagrammable spot right now.

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ is online star after implosion

DALLAS (AP) — A social media sensation dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion in Dallas. After...
