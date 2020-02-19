Global  

Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders celebrated a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses Saturday evening. Speaking to a crowd of thousands in San Antonio, Texas, Sanders declared, "We're going to win this election." (Feb. 22)
 
News video: Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses 03:00

 Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada caucuses, suggesting he could be on his way to the Democratic nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses

Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses. Nadia Romero reports from Las Vegas with more information on the early results.

Sanders predicted winner in Nevada [Video]Sanders predicted winner in Nevada

Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada.

Can Bernie Sanders maintain his surge ahead of Nevada caucuses?

Senator Bernie Sanders is leading other Democratic candidates in the polls nationally just days before the Nevada caucuses. CBSN political contributor and...
CBS News

Bernie Sanders Declared Winner of Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Declared Winner of Nevada CaucusesBernie Sanders is projected to win Saturday’s Nevada caucus, the third big contest in the Democratic primary going into the 2020 general election, the...
The Wrap

