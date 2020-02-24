Global  

2016 campaign managers on what to expect from South Carolina debate

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020
The Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night ahead of the state’s primary. CBS News political contributors Terry Sullivan and Robby Mook, Marco Rubio and Hillary Clinton’s respective 2016 campaign managers, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss what to expect from the candidates.
News video: Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode

Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode 00:32

 Moderate Democrats watched cautiously as Bernie Sanders soared to a landslide victory in Nevada. The win wasn't the surprise, the walloping Sanders gave his opponents was. Sanders impressed fans and critics alike with his ability to dominate among Latino voters. The momentum he gained from the win as...

