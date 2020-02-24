2016 campaign managers on what to expect from South Carolina debate

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night ahead of the state’s primary. CBS News political contributors Terry Sullivan and Robby Mook, Marco Rubio and Hillary Clinton’s respective 2016 campaign managers, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss what to expect from the candidates. 👓 View full article



