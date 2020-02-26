Josh Brolin to Star in Amazon’s Brad Pitt-Produced Drama ‘Outer Range’
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Josh Brolin will star in Amazon’s “Outer Range,” a drama from Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.
The series is part of Plan B’s overall deal with the retail giant that was signed in January. From writer Brian Watkins, the thriller centers on a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Brolin will star as the rancher, Royal Abbott.
Brolin is also an executive producer on the series. Watkins executives produces with Brolin, Zev Borow and Heather Rae. “Outer Range” is the first series for both Watkins and Borow.
Brolin is set to star in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” remake that will come out later this year. He also recently wrapped production on Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” where he will star opposite Penn and Miles Teller. Watkins* *is a Brooklyn-based playwright and screenwriter. Brolin also has an untitled project on Hulu.
Plan B is currently producing Amazon’s adaptation of the Colson Whitehead novel “Underground Railroad,” which is set to premiere later this year. The company is also working with Amazon and Legendary Television, to develop “Paper Girls,” an adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughan graphic novel.
