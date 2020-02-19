Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump honors African American History Month

Trump honors African American History Month

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with African American supporters and hosted an African American History Month reception on Thursday at the White House. (Feb. 28)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
News video: African American Museum Celebrates Black History Month With Ribbon Cutting

African American Museum Celebrates Black History Month With Ribbon Cutting

 African American Museum Celebrates Black History Month With Ribbon Cutting

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Something Over Something Else' brings work of influential black artist to Cincinnati Art Museum [Video]'Something Over Something Else' brings work of influential black artist to Cincinnati Art Museum

When the Cincinnati Art Museum's latest exhibition "Something Over Something Else" opens Friday, visitors will get a rare glimpse of a series of works by trailblazing African American artist Romare..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:49Published

MLB Appoints First African American Umpire Crew Chief [Video]MLB Appoints First African American Umpire Crew Chief

MLB Appoints First African American Umpire Crew Chief Kerwin Danley was appointed to the new position this week, according to The Associated Press. Danley has previously worked two World Series and 10..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What children learn about African American history depends on where they live

A CBS News analysis found that what students are taught about important moments in American History, like slavery and the civil rights movement, depends on where...
CBS News

Trump uses racial slur during African American History Month reception at White House

Donald Trump has used a racial slur against Elizabeth Warren, referring to her as "Pocahontas" during a White House reception for leading member of the African...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Trump honors African American History Month https://t.co/DUfNjTFwBv 3 minutes ago

007saanjaypatil

The NewsWare Trump honors African American History Month https://t.co/1iR3ILwydV 5 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump honors African American History Month https://t.co/yq4KwMs7Dw 26 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Trump honors African American History Month https://t.co/CE6glsMZxo 41 minutes ago

TheaGood

The Goodman Report The White House • February 27, 2020 TONIGHT: President Trump honors African American History Month This evening, Pr… https://t.co/xZzxQRDhaz 3 hours ago

littletboca

Marcia Wood #TONIGHT: President Trump honors African American History Month.1600 DAILY #This evening, President Trump will spe… https://t.co/3F5sxvb6Oe 6 hours ago

ThinkCenter1968

ThinkCenter68 TONIGHT: President Trump honors African American History Month https://t.co/EBiVgb7dS0 6 hours ago

1jimmer

James J. TONIGHT: President Trump honors African American History Month https://t.co/XxMTDF3Hjg 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.