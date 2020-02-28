Global  

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The former vice president is trying to secure endorsements ahead of Super Tuesday next week.
Tweets about this

FloridaForBiden

Florida For Biden 🥁 🚨ENDORSEMENT ALERT🚨 Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, 2016 Nominee for VP, endorses Joe! Can you feel the Joementum?… https://t.co/zcj0ErR5LV 48 seconds ago

hooplaforever

Hooplaforever RT @StefFeldman: Tim Kaine is on Team Joe So great to have Virginia Senator and former VP nominee @timkaine on our team. https://t.co/aDT… 2 minutes ago

RosieM1919

🌺🌻🍑💐🏵R. Renée Miller 🇺🇸 #BoycottNRA 🌊🌊 RT @chrislongview: HUGE NEWS. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia endorses @JoeBiden10 minutes ago

crankypatriot

Cranky Patriot RT @chrislongview: HUGE NEWS. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia endorses @JoeBiden. https://t.co/1OTTsgvhLH 15 minutes ago

christianz12344

Christian Zielinski 🌹 AR 4 BERNIE🌹 I regret ever supporting HRC "Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia endorses Joe Biden" https://t.co/ZMpqhYmpCR 18 minutes ago

DeborahKW1

DeborahKW🆘 RT @WTOP: Va. Senator Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden in the Democratic Presidential Primary. Virginia's pivotal vote comes next week on Super… 19 minutes ago

kmledf2

michelle RT @MichelleWKwan: Senator @timkaine endorses @JoeBiden 👏🏼🇺🇸 “Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience” https://t.co/xPidPB… 24 minutes ago

