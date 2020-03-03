Global  

Planned Parenthood leader speaks out on Supreme Court abortion case

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court is weighing its first major abortion case since President Trump appointed two conservative judges to the bench. The case is challenging a Louisiana law that requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Planned Parenthood filed a court brief calling the law “unconstitutional.” Planned Parenthood Action Fund CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, joins “CBS This Morning” after being in court for arguments on Wednesday.
 U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure. Jillian Kitchener has more.

