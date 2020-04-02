Global  

New York City coronavirus deaths mount as Cuomo warns of uncertain future

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
New York City is now a warzone. As coronavirus hot spots flared around America, the nation’s biggest city was the hardest hit of them all, with bodies loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks by gurney and forklift outside overwhelmed hospitals, in full view of passing motorists.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Another Day Of Struggles in The Tri-State Area

Another Day Of Struggles in The Tri-State Area 02:29

 CBS2's Ali Bauman recaps another challenging day for healthcare workers in New York City and beyond amid the coronavirus outbreak.

