ShowBiz Minute: Blackman, Lady Gaga, 'Hamilton'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Honor Blackman, who played Bond's Pussy Galore, dies at 94; Lady Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event; John Krasinski surprises a fan on his YouTube show with a live performance by the "Hamilton" cast. (April 7)
 
