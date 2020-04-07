Dan Levy talks possible 'Schitt's Creek' movie
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 (
6 hours ago)
Dan and Eugene Levy discuss the possibilty of a " Schitt's Creek" movie as the final season of the hit show airs in the U.S.. (April 7)
