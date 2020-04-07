Global  

Trump administration seeks $250 billion more in aid for small U.S. businesses: Mnuchin

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Tuesday asked Congress for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed for passage as soon as Thursday.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Trump Administration Asks Congress For More Funds Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Trump Administration Asks Congress For More Funds Amid Coronavirus Crisis 02:31

 Natalie Brand reports on need to pour more funding into paycheck protection program aimed at saving small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic (4-7-2020)

