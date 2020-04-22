Global  

Joe Biden holds virtual climate event on Earth Day

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden held a Earth Day town hall, virtually Wednesday from Wilmington, Delaware and his guest was climate activist and former Vice President Al Gore. (April 22)
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action

'Our house is on fire': Greta Thunberg's Earth Day call to action 00:58

 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future has partnered with LA-based creative agency FF to launch a new campaign on Tuesday evening (April 21) as part of World Earth Day, which falls on Wednesday (April 22).

