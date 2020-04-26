Kevin Hart Is Stunned by Regina Hall’s Makeup-Free, Messy-Hair Look (Video) Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Regina Hall warned Kevin Hart that under the eyeglasses and mask that covered her head and face was zero makeup and unruly hair, but he insisted that fans wanted to see her beautiful quarantined self, no matter what.



But then the glasses and mask came off… and the expression on Hart’s face said it all.



The comedians teamed up for an appearance on BET’s “Saving Our Selves” COVID-19 fundraiser earlier this week, and when Hall answered her Facetime call from Hart, her face, head and neck were all covered in protective gear, making her totally incognito.



*Also Read:* Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)



“What are you doing?” a shocked Hart asked her. “People don’t want to see you host a show with their mask on!”



“I’m not ready, I couldn’t do my hair — I didn’t have no wig glue because they said it’s not essential,” she answered. Hart encouraged her to take the mask off because, he said, “People love you. People want to see Miss Hall! Go ahead, take it off.”



And so she did, revealing her makeup-free face and messy hair pulled back into a ponytail. A stunned Hart stared at her with an “ew” look on his face, a reaction no woman wants to ever be on the receiving end of.



“What is it? What is it?” she asked, horrified at his reaction.



“Regina, you know what — who’s the pretty girl? Where she at?” he said reassuringly.



“Here she is! Here she is!” Hall said, half-heartedly.



*Also Read:* Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' Coronavirus Benefit Scores 20.7 Million Viewers



The “Saving Ourselves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” Show in partnership with United Way Worldwide supports African Americans who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Watch the entire clip in the link below… and be prepared to laugh out loud.







Now more than ever it’s important to stay safe so we as a community make it through this.If you need assistance or can help in any way, visit https://t.co/vV3NN51gXV Thanks @DonCheadle @Morris_Chestnut and @KevinHart4real for joining me! Here’s the pretty girl!! pic.twitter.com/tEcb0AzSX5



— Regina Hall (@MoreReginaHall) April 25, 2020







