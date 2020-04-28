Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Among 2020 Webby Award Nominees

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are among many influential artists nominated in the 2020 Webby Awards.



The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday morning the complete list of 2020 Webby Award nominees, which spans more than 25 categories.



Nominees can take home a possible two awards; the one they are nominated for and a secondary Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted by fans. Voting for the People’s Voice Award begins today and concludes at midnight on May 7. Over 4 million ballots were cast to determine last year’s winner, the Academy said.



Since 1996, the Webby Awards have recognized excellence on the internet, including advertising, applications, mobile, websites and video.



*Also Read:* 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Expands to 45-Minute Episodes



For the first time ever the Webby Awards will be held virtually in the midst of a global pandemic. “Given the impact of COVID-19, our concern for the health and well-being of our community, plus measures public officials are taking, we are moving the 24th Annual Webby Awards event, scheduled for May 11th in New York City to an online celebration,” the Academy stated March 19.



Fans can vote for the People’s Voice Award here through May 7. Webby award winners will be announced May 19 with a “special internet celebration later in the day,” according to the Webby Awards website.



Here is a highlight list of nominees. A complete list can be found on the Webby Awards site.



*Best Web Personality/Host (Video)*

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom

Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks

Amazon Studios – “Little Late Night”: The Foundry @ Meredith

Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post

Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios



*Art & Experimental (Video)*

Epoch: Artist

A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place

Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH

Brothers: MEMORY

Post Malone | Circles: Powster



*Also Read:* Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From Sony



*Comedy Shortform (Video)*

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom

“Billy On The Street” with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die

“Making It”: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s” “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media



*Music Video (Video)*

DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video)”: DAE

Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs

Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures

Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky

Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films



*Viral (Video)*

Best Ever Food Review Show

Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work

Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly

La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures



*Also Read:* 'Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny' to Return for Season 2 - Watch the Teaser (Video)



*Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)*

HBO: ENGINE

National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker

Vogue: Vogue

Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media



*Best Writing (Podcasts)*

“Fool Me Twice”: Auscast Network

“Bear And A Banjo”: Jingle Punks

“The Dream”: Little Everywhere

“Fiasco”: Luminary Media

“The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak”: Netflix



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox News' Feel-Good Coronavirus Special 'America Together' Nets Over 1 Million Viewers



Texas Allows Theaters to Reopen This Friday at Limited Capacity



Pete Davidson's 'The King of Staten Island' to Bypass Theaters for Digital Debut in June Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are among many influential artists nominated in the 2020 Webby Awards.The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday morning the complete list of 2020 Webby Award nominees, which spans more than 25 categories.Nominees can take home a possible two awards; the one they are nominated for and a secondary Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted by fans. Voting for the People’s Voice Award begins today and concludes at midnight on May 7. Over 4 million ballots were cast to determine last year’s winner, the Academy said.Since 1996, the Webby Awards have recognized excellence on the internet, including advertising, applications, mobile, websites and video.*Also Read:* 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Expands to 45-Minute EpisodesFor the first time ever the Webby Awards will be held virtually in the midst of a global pandemic. “Given the impact of COVID-19, our concern for the health and well-being of our community, plus measures public officials are taking, we are moving the 24th Annual Webby Awards event, scheduled for May 11th in New York City to an online celebration,” the Academy stated March 19.Fans can vote for the People’s Voice Award here through May 7. Webby award winners will be announced May 19 with a “special internet celebration later in the day,” according to the Webby Awards website.Here is a highlight list of nominees. A complete list can be found on the Webby Awards site.*Best Web Personality/Host (Video)*“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – ViacomJoe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex NetworksAmazon Studios – “Little Late Night”: The Foundry @ MeredithDave on TikTok: The Washington PostDoes it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios*Art & Experimental (Video)*Epoch: ArtistA$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy PlaceSerious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbHBrothers: MEMORYPost Malone | Circles: Powster*Also Read:* Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From Sony*Comedy Shortform (Video)*“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom“Billy On The Street” with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die“Making It”: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & DigitalIcelandagram: The Mystery Hour“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s” “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media*Music Video (Video)*DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video)”: DAECellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigsBon Iver – Naeem: Park PicturesEarth: RYOT/Lil DickyAgoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films*Viral (Video)*Best Ever Food Review ShowBillie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast EntertainmentSleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At WorkMotherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: MotherlyLa Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures*Also Read:* 'Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny' to Return for Season 2 - Watch the Teaser (Video)*Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)*HBO: ENGINENational Geographic Social Media: National GeographicThe New Yorker on Social Media: The New YorkerVogue: VogueMiracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media*Best Writing (Podcasts)*“Fool Me Twice”: Auscast Network“Bear And A Banjo”: Jingle Punks“The Dream”: Little Everywhere“Fiasco”: Luminary Media“The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak”: Netflix*Related stories from TheWrap:*Fox News' Feel-Good Coronavirus Special 'America Together' Nets Over 1 Million ViewersTexas Allows Theaters to Reopen This Friday at Limited CapacityPete Davidson's 'The King of Staten Island' to Bypass Theaters for Digital Debut in June 👓 View full article

