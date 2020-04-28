Global  

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish Among 2020 Webby Award Nominees

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are among many influential artists nominated in the 2020 Webby Awards.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday morning the complete list of 2020 Webby Award nominees, which spans more than 25 categories.

Nominees can take home a possible two awards; the one they are nominated for and a secondary Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted by fans. Voting for the People’s Voice Award begins today and concludes at midnight on May 7. Over 4 million ballots were cast to determine last year’s winner, the Academy said.

Since 1996, the Webby Awards have recognized excellence on the internet, including advertising, applications, mobile, websites and video.

*Also Read:* 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Expands to 45-Minute Episodes

For the first time ever the Webby Awards will be held virtually in the midst of a global pandemic. “Given the impact of COVID-19, our concern for the health and well-being of our community, plus measures public officials are taking, we are moving the 24th Annual Webby Awards event, scheduled for May 11th in New York City to an online celebration,” the Academy stated March 19.

Fans can vote for the People’s Voice Award here through May 7. Webby award winners will be announced May 19 with a “special internet celebration later in the day,” according to the Webby Awards website.

Here is a highlight list of nominees. A complete list can be found on the Webby Awards site.

*Best Web Personality/Host (Video)*
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom
Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks
Amazon Studios – “Little Late Night”: The Foundry @ Meredith
Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios

*Art & Experimental (Video)*
Epoch: Artist
A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place
Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
Brothers: MEMORY
Post Malone | Circles: Powster

*Also Read:* Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' Acquired by HBO Max From Sony

*Comedy Shortform (Video)*
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom
“Billy On The Street” with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die
“Making It”: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s” “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media

*Music Video (Video)*
DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video)”: DAE
Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs
Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures
Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky
Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films

*Viral (Video)*
Best Ever Food Review Show
Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment
Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work
Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly
La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures

*Also Read:* 'Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny' to Return for Season 2 - Watch the Teaser (Video)

*Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)*
HBO: ENGINE
National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker
Vogue: Vogue
Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media

*Best Writing (Podcasts)*
“Fool Me Twice”: Auscast Network
“Bear And A Banjo”: Jingle Punks
“The Dream”: Little Everywhere
“Fiasco”: Luminary Media
“The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak”: Netflix

