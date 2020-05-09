Global  

Ivanka Trump assistant tests positive for coronavirus, among other White House staff

CBS News Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump's personal assistant is among the latest at the White House to test positive for the coronavirus. Vice President Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive this week, as well as a White House valet. The White House insists it is taking precautions, but President Trump was not seen wearing a mask at a ceremony for WWII veterans. This comes as whistleblower Rick Bright spoke out on "60 Minutes" after being removed from his job for what he says was "putting science over politics." Nikole Killion looks at the exclusive interview.
