Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70

The Wrap Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70Phyllis George, a former Miss America winner who went on to become one of the first female broadcasters covering the NFL — and later, the First Lady of Kentucky — died Thursday at the age of 70. Her ex-husband, John Y. Brown Jr., told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Saturday she had suffered from a rare blood disorder since she was in her 30s.

George’s eclectic career started in 1970, when she won the Miss Texas title; a year later, she won the Miss America pageant, garnering her widespread national coverage. Five years later, George started cohosting “The NFL Today” on CBS, becoming one of the first women to cover professional football on a national level. During her time at CBS, George was also a broadcaster for several major horse racing events, including the Belmont Stakes and Preakness.

“In my gut, I thought Phyllis was pretty special,” former TV executive Bob Wussler, who hired George at CBS, once said, according to ESPN. “I thought there was a role for her, as somebody who could talk to guys who knew something about sports.”

George was married to famed Hollywood producer Robert Evans from 1977 to 1978, before marrying John Y. Brown Jr. in 1979. She was considered an integral part of Brown’s successful bid for governor of Kentucky that same year, with one local reporter telling the Lexington Herald-Leader she “brought glamour” to the governor’s office. With Brown’s win, George became the First Lady of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983. The couple had two children together before divorcing in 1998. Her daughter, Pamela Brown, is a reporter for CNN.

*Also Read:* Frank Bielec, Designer on TLC's 'Trading Spaces,' Dies at 72

“Phyllis was a fighter and her children have shown her incredible love during this struggle,” Brown said on Saturday. “She was an incredible first lady for Kentucky.”

George was born June 25, 1949 in Denton, Texas, and attended North Texas State University (now known as University of North Texas) for three years before winning her Miss Texas crown. Beyond her pageant and broadcasting career, George was also a businesswoman, author and actress, playing a small role in the 2000 hit “Meet the Parents.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Lynn Shelton, Director of 'Humpday' and 'Mad Men' Episodes, Dies at 54

Fred Willard, Comic Actor in 'This Is Spinal Tap' and 'Modern Family,' Dies at 86

Frank Bielec, Designer on TLC's 'Trading Spaces,' Dies at 72
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies

Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies 00:27

 George was a former Miss America who went on to join 'The NFL Today' on CBS.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Michigan and Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson reaches deal with KC Chiefs [Video]

Former Michigan and Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson reaches deal with KC Chiefs

This year, 337 players attended the NFL Combine. Of those 337 players, former Ole Miss Quarterback Shea Patterson was the only one to go undrafted or unsigned until this weekend.

Credit: WXXVPublished
This Former Miss Italy Winner Was Left in Horrible Condition After a Savage Attack by Her Ex-Boyfriend [Video]

This Former Miss Italy Winner Was Left in Horrible Condition After a Savage Attack by Her Ex-Boyfriend

This Former Miss Italy Winner Was Left in Horrible Condition After a Savage Attack by Her Ex-Boyfriend

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Phyllis George Dead - Former Miss America & 'NFL Today' Host Passes Away at 70

Phyllis George has sadly passed away. She was 70-years-old. Phyllis died on Thursday (May 14) from complications from a blood disorder, her ex-husband, former...
Just Jared

A look at former Kentucky First Lady Phyllis George through the years

A look at the life of Phyllis George, a former Miss America, sports broadcaster and former Kentucky First Lady as the wife of then-Gov. John Y. Brown.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times

Tweets about this

DeluxeCeleb

Deluxe Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 https://t.co/1SKHBUf2pS https://t.co/cfel4YZebR 1 hour ago

ellenor80

Pat Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 https://t.co/690ZWIj6Ob 3 hours ago

TheFibDoctor

David Busick Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 https://t.co/24ELo3PIXd 6 hours ago

STARCountry967

WVNW / Star Country 96.7FM Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 https://t.co/HYmeucS7FD 8 hours ago

pccote66

Cam30 RT @pccote66: [RIP] Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter, Dies at 70 https://t.co/j0c18ibFA9 14 hours ago

spencer7693

Tony Spencer Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 https://t.co/aHNVUWpf7N 15 hours ago

techworld_news

TECHNOLOGY | NEWS | WEBSITE Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70 https://t.co/BNe4znEvIw 15 hours ago

DawnJam16218572

Dawn James RT @YahooEnt: Phyllis George, trailblazing NFL reporter and former Miss America winner, dies at 70 https://t.co/ljUvjvDOPG https://t.co/sEW… 15 hours ago