White woman fired after she calls police on black man who asked her to leash dog
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () A viral video that sparked a national outcry of racism has cost Amy Cooper her job. She called the New York City Police Department and accused an African American man of threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to leash her dog. Mola Lenghi reports.
GEORGE & PEPPA THE CATS: RT @ninaturner: White Woman Is Fired After Calling Police on Black Man in Central Park - The New York Times
This video is unbelievable. It… 8 seconds ago
Zain RT @NBCNews: A white woman who called police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to put her do… 28 seconds ago
Kristie R. Hart A black man gets shot and killed by police: "He should have been following the law."
A white woman gets fired afte… https://t.co/DL1nWuuoF9 1 minute ago
Sonya Johnson RT @WGNNews: White woman fired after backlash from racist Central Park confrontation https://t.co/0oD00cpbH1 2 minutes ago
kate RT @KTLA: The investment firm she worked for fired her, saying it does not “tolerate racism of any kind”; a rescue group says it has custod… 2 minutes ago