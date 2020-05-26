Global  

White woman fired after she calls police on black man who asked her to leash dog

CBS News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A viral video that sparked a national outcry of racism has cost Amy Cooper her job. She called the New York City Police Department and accused an African American man of threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to leash her dog. Mola Lenghi reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog

White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog 01:04

 A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash – to which she phoned police and reported he was threatening her life. Katie Johnston...

Related videos from verified sources

Four officers fired after death of unarmed black man [Video]

Four officers fired after death of unarmed black man

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander's cell phone video captured one of them kneeling on the neck of an unarmed black man who later died in a hospital, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Watch: Black Man Targeted By White Woman's Claims Of Threats In Central Park Speaks Out [Video]

Watch: Black Man Targeted By White Woman's Claims Of Threats In Central Park Speaks Out

A video has gone viral and a woman has been fired from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

