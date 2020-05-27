Global  

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast, could bring up to 8 inches of rain to some areas

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the South Carolina coast Wednesday morning, the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
 
 Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall along the South Carolina coast. it will continue moving inland through tonight as it weakens.

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast, heavy rainfall expected in Carolinas, Virginia

The second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday along the South Carolina coast, days before the storm season officially kicks off.
A tropical storm that could unleash heavy rainfall and produce life-threatening flash flooding made landfall along the South Carolina coast on Wednesday, the...
