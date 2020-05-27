Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast, heavy rainfall expected in Carolinas, Virginia

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday along the South Carolina coast, days before the storm season officially kicks off.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Mammoth storm lashes Australia's west coast

Mammoth storm lashes Australia's west coast 00:58

 An ex-tropical cyclone and a cold front combined to create a "once-in-a-decade" event, officials say.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Waterspouts Formed by Severe Storm [Video]

Waterspouts Formed by Severe Storm

Occurred May 14, 2020 / Kingscliff, New South Wales, Australia Info: "Two waterspouts that formed off the coast of New South Wales far north coast."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:08Published
Western Australia braces for 'once-in-a-decade' storm [Video]

Western Australia braces for 'once-in-a-decade' storm

The remnants of a tropical cyclone meeting with a cold front will bring 130km/h winds and heavy rain. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast, could bring up to 8 inches of rain to some areas

Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the South Carolina coast Wednesday morning, the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.  
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Off South Carolina Coast

The official start of hurricane season isn't until Monday, June 1 but Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this