New video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before death

CBS News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Four white officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but Mayor Jacob Frey is saying that one of the officers should be arrested for pressing his knee on Floyd's neck. Jeff Pegues reports.
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death 00:30

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers. Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...

RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest [Video]

RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest

Dozens of people looted the Target store Wednesday evening near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the George Floyd protests [WARNING: Contains strong language] (). WCCO 4 News..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published
MPD Chief Urges Protesters To Do So Peacefully And Distanced [Video]

MPD Chief Urges Protesters To Do So Peacefully And Distanced

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a statement this afternoon saying that he urges those who are gathering to do it peacefully. He said criminal behavior will not be tolerated,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:40Published

Minneapolis Police Narrative Is Challenged in Bystander Video

The initial police account of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis did not mention that an officer’s knee pinned him to the ground. “Please, I can’t...
NYTimes.com

Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George Floyd

Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George FloydDeath, murder and a killing. How do you report on George Floyd, the 46-year-old man filmed telling the policeman kneeling on his neck, “Please, please, please,...
Anorak Also reported by •SBS

