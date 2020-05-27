New video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before death
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Four white officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but Mayor Jacob Frey is saying that one of the officers should be arrested for pressing his knee on Floyd's neck. Jeff Pegues reports.
Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody.
George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers.
Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...
Dozens of people looted the Target store Wednesday evening near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the George Floyd protests [WARNING: Contains strong language] (). WCCO 4 News..
