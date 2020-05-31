Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta.

The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out amid nationwide unrest over the death in Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man who pleaded to police that he could not breathe.

Kimberly Beaudin, the hall’s chief executive director, said Sunday that the extensive glass facade of the nearly 95,000-square-foot building was shattered Friday night. Rioters also broke into the street-level gift shop, stole merchandise and left it “pretty trashed,” she added.

But, other than some broken glass that fell into a large exhibition area shaped like a football field, the interior of the hall was not breached by the protesters.

“All of it can repaired. All of it can be recovered. All of the merchandise can be replaced,” Beaudin told The Associated Press. “We’re very thankful.”

Previously located in South Bend, Indiana, the Hall of Fame opened a new $68.5 million facility in Atlanta in 2014, taking a prime spot adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and right across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.

It is part of a hub of downtown tourist attractions that also includes the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and a giant Ferris wheel.

That area became the epicenter of Atlanta’s protests over the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people jammed the streets, clashing with police and damaging businesses.

The Hall of Fame had been making plans to reopen after shutting down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Beaudin said those plans likely will be pushed back...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Protesters set fires in Atlanta, smash cars and CNN entrance

Protesters set fires in Atlanta, smash cars and CNN entrance 01:32

 Violent protests flared on Friday night in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta where some demonstrators set fire to police vehicles, smashed car windows as well as the entrance to CNN's headquarters.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Saying LeBron James would be a Hall of Fame TE is not disrespectful [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Saying LeBron James would be a Hall of Fame TE is not disrespectful

Bucky Brooks recently said that LeBron James could have been a Hall of Fame tight end in the NFL and some said that was disrespectful to players. Hear why Marcellus Wiley isn't one of those people.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:38Published
Hall of fame DB Ty Law recalls defining moments from Super Bowl 36, Brady signing with the Bucs [Video]

Hall of fame DB Ty Law recalls defining moments from Super Bowl 36, Brady signing with the Bucs

New England Patriots hall of fame DB Ty Law recalls the defining moments of Super Bowl 36. Plus, he reacts to former teammate Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 09:06Published

Related news from verified sources

College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests

College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protestsThe College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta
FOX Sports

College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests

The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta
Newsday


Tweets about this

Hobbes76669521

Hobbes RT @dhookstead: The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed. The sport of football represents bringing people of all b… 1 minute ago

mixcom

Skip Dillard RT @baltimoresun: The facility's most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out… 3 minutes ago

_TLee10

Trey Lee College Football Hall of Fame building vandalized and looted during riots in Atlanta #jlabnews https://t.co/waS45pW9RA 4 minutes ago

PSterling9512

Phillip Sterling RT @ffmrc: REALLY?!? Mom n Pop's, Target, AutoZone, The College Football hall of fame all ransacked & destroyed. Way to get to the sourc… 5 minutes ago

baltimoresun

The Baltimore Sun The facility's most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble brea… https://t.co/G1ChJqD7ab 6 minutes ago

ArneyChaney

Chaney Arney RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta has been destroyed & looted https://t.co/JO7Gi0kBIU 9 minutes ago

NoniTiwana

Noni Tiwana RT @CP24: College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests https://t.co/mBnyOzhgD3 https://t.co/tH7lfBkf2p 11 minutes ago

diamactive2001

Elizabeth Diamond RT @lservies: College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta vandalized, looted amid protests at George Floyd death (VIDEO) At this point, "it is… 12 minutes ago