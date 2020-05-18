College Football Hall Of Fame Gets Destroyed During Riots In Atlanta



Related news from verified sources College Football Hall of Fame damaged during protests in Atlanta The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta had its windows smashed in and items taken Friday night during protests over George Floyd's death.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



College football HOF damaged by protesters The College Football Hall of Fame was heavily damaged and looted during violent protests in Atlanta on Friday night, Atlanta police confirmed in a statement.

