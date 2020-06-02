George Floyd protests: Rioters target police across US; 4 shot in St. Louis, 1 in Vegas, Bronx hit-and-run caught on video
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Police officers across the U.S. were targeted on Monday night as protests continued in major cities for the seventh night despite President Trump’s vow to clamp down on violence.
A group of protestors convened outside a California police station as a part of the George Floyd Protests. The chief of police came outside and talked to them, expressing his support to their cause and respecting their right to a peaceful protest. The protestors cheered him heartily, and few of them...