Washington's Episcopal bishop on being "outraged" at President Trump's church appearance

CBS News Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Religious leaders and many political leaders have denounced President Trump for visiting a historic church near the White House where a small fire was set during weekend protests. Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who oversees the church, said she was "outraged" that the president would use St. John's as a "prop." She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss.
News video: Trump dispatching 'thousands' of troops and police

Trump dispatching 'thousands' of troops and police 00:53

 The US president announces he is deploying the military to quell unrest in Washington DC.

Sixers’ Ben Simmons Calls President Donald Trump ‘Cowardly’ In Response To George Floyd Protests Across America [Video]

Sixers’ Ben Simmons Calls President Donald Trump ‘Cowardly’ In Response To George Floyd Protests Across America

Sixers star Ben Simmons is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s message to governors, saying they should call in the National Guard to maintain order as violent protesters continue to loot..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops [Video]

Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Minutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Donald Trump Slammed By Bishop for Using St. John's Church as a 'Prop' for Photo Opp

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, is outraged by President Trump‘s decision to use St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo...
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit

The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for staging a visit to the historic St. John’s Church...
Seattle Times

