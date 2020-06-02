Washington's Episcopal bishop on being "outraged" at President Trump's church appearance
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Religious leaders and many political leaders have denounced President Trump for visiting a historic church near the White House where a small fire was set during weekend protests. Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who oversees the church, said she was "outraged" that the president would use St. John's as a "prop." She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss.
