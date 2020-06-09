MGM Signs First Look Film Deal With ‘The Way Back’ Producer Jennifer Todd Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Producer Jennifer Todd is reuniting with Michael De Luca. MGM has closed a first look feature film production deal with Todd and her company Jennifer Todd Pictures, De Luca, MGM’s film group chairman, and Pamela Abdy, MGM film group president, announced Tuesday.



Todd and De Luca previously together produced the Austin Powers franchise of films at New Line Cinema back in the ’90s, as well as films such as “Boiler Room” and “Now and Then.” The duo also recently produced the 89th and 90th Academy Awards, both of which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.



“MGM’s enduring legacy as a home for great storytellers is further burnished with the addition of Jennifer to our studio family,” De Luca said in a statement.



*Also Read:* New 'Fiddler on the Roof' Movie in the Works at MGM From 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail



“The



“I started my career producing films for Mike and am thrilled to have the opportunity again. Mike, Pam and I share a deep love of film and I’m very excited to see what we can make together,” Todd said in a statement.



Brittany Hapner will continue to run development and produce with Todd, serving as senior vice president of the company, with Chloe Hales serving as creative executive.



*Also Read:* MGM Lands George Miller's Next Film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' With Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton



Todd recently produced the Warner Bros. film “The Way Back” starring Ben Affleck. She is also an executive producer of Showtime’s “City on a Hill” starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Her previous films include Affleck’s “Live By Night,” “Jason Bourne,” “Alice In Wonderland” and “Alice Through The Looking Glass,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Across The Universe” and “Memento.” She serves as a governor in the producers branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Todd’s deal was negotiated by Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.



Some of MGM’s recently announced film projects include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” George Miller’s next film “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a film adaptation of Andy Weir’s next novel from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and a new take on “Fiddler on the Roof” from Tommy Kail.



Later this year, MGM will also soon release the horror film “Candyman” from writer Jordan Peele, the 25th James Bond film “No Time to Die” and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



MGM Names Rola Bauer President of International Television Productions



MGM Signs First-Look Film and TV Deals With Killer Films



'It Follows' Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell to Direct Superhero Film 'Heroes & Villains' at MGM Producer Jennifer Todd is reuniting with Michael De Luca. MGM has closed a first look feature film production deal with Todd and her company Jennifer Todd Pictures, De Luca, MGM’s film group chairman, and Pamela Abdy, MGM film group president, announced Tuesday.Todd and De Luca previously together produced the Austin Powers franchise of films at New Line Cinema back in the ’90s, as well as films such as “Boiler Room” and “Now and Then.” The duo also recently produced the 89th and 90th Academy Awards, both of which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.“MGM’s enduring legacy as a home for great storytellers is further burnished with the addition of Jennifer to our studio family,” De Luca said in a statement.*Also Read:* New 'Fiddler on the Roof' Movie in the Works at MGM From 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail“The opportunity to make films with Jennifer is hugely exciting to us both and we are beyond thrilled she is joining us here,” Abdy added in a statement.“I started my career producing films for Mike and am thrilled to have the opportunity again. Mike, Pam and I share a deep love of film and I’m very excited to see what we can make together,” Todd said in a statement.Brittany Hapner will continue to run development and produce with Todd, serving as senior vice president of the company, with Chloe Hales serving as creative executive.*Also Read:* MGM Lands George Miller's Next Film 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' With Idris Elba, Tilda SwintonTodd recently produced the Warner Bros. film “The Way Back” starring Ben Affleck. She is also an executive producer of Showtime’s “City on a Hill” starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. Her previous films include Affleck’s “Live By Night,” “Jason Bourne,” “Alice In Wonderland” and “Alice Through The Looking Glass,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Across The Universe” and “Memento.” She serves as a governor in the producers branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.Todd’s deal was negotiated by Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.Some of MGM’s recently announced film projects include Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” George Miller’s next film “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a film adaptation of Andy Weir’s next novel from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and a new take on “Fiddler on the Roof” from Tommy Kail.Later this year, MGM will also soon release the horror film “Candyman” from writer Jordan Peele, the 25th James Bond film “No Time to Die” and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson.*Related stories from TheWrap:*MGM Names Rola Bauer President of International Television ProductionsMGM Signs First-Look Film and TV Deals With Killer Films'It Follows' Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell to Direct Superhero Film 'Heroes & Villains' at MGM 👓 View full article

