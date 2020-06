Two Sets of Russian Bombers Caught By US Military Near Alaska's Coastline Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This week, the US military was able to spot two Russian bombers headed for Alaska. The foreign aircraft was so close to the coast that it has been recorded as the closest that a foreign aircraft has gotten to the country. This week, the US military was able to spot two Russian bombers headed for Alaska. The foreign aircraft was so close to the coast that it has been recorded as the closest that a foreign aircraft has gotten to the country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this