Civil rights groups urge companies to pause ad spending on Facebook
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Several U.S. civil rights groups have called upon some of the world's largest companies to pause advertising on Facebook Inc, saying the social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.
Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to grab..