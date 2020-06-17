Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil rights groups urge companies to pause ad spending on Facebook

Reuters Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Several U.S. civil rights groups have called upon some of the world's largest companies to pause advertising on Facebook Inc, saying the social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ad Agencies Pull Away From Facebook [Video]

Ad Agencies Pull Away From Facebook

In light of controversial comments made by President Trump on Facebook, companies are reconsidering investing in the platform. Zuckerberg's response to backlash from the president's comments was the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:04Published
How Rubber Bullets Can Injure You, Explainer [Video]

How Rubber Bullets Can Injure You, Explainer

WASHINGTON — Rubber bullets fall under the category of kinetic impact projectiles that are used for crowd control purposes by law-enforcement. This is how badly they can injure you. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:05Published
Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests [Video]

Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To White Supremacists Plotting To Infiltrate BLM Protests

Nearly 200 Facebook social media were purged by the company on Friday when it emerged they were associated with white supremacy groups. According to Gizmodo, some of those groups pushed members to grab..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. civil rights groups call for pausing ad spending on Facebook

 U.S.-based civil rights groups have urged large global corporations to pause advertising on Facebook Inc during July, saying the world's largest social network...
Reuters


Tweets about this