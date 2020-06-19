Global  

Today in History for June 19th

Friday, 19 June 2020
Highlights of this day in history: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg executed; Father's Day first celebrated in the U.S.; The event behind 'Juneteenth'; Author Salman Rushdie born; NBA draft pick Len Bias dies; Entertainer Paula Adbul born. (June 19)
 
