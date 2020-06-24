Obama and Biden Raise $7.6 Million In Massive Virtual Fundraiser
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a virtual fundraiser together Tuesday. Biden has recently started to out-raise President Trump.
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump at a virtual grassroots fundraiser. Obama criticized his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance.” According to Business Insider he also spoke against Trump labeling COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama then said...