Obama and Biden Raise $7.6 Million In Massive Virtual Fundraiser

NPR Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a virtual fundraiser together Tuesday. Biden has recently started to out-raise President Trump.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser

Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser 00:32

 Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump at a virtual grassroots fundraiser. Obama criticized his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance.” According to Business Insider he also spoke against Trump labeling COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama then said...

