News24.com | Barack Obama helps raise $11m for Joe Biden in online fundraiser
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Barack Obama has helped raise $11 million for White House hopeful Joe Biden during a virtual fundraiser where the former president said a 'great awakening' among Americans could help defeat Donald Trump in November's election.
