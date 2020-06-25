Here’s How Much Money Obama Helped Raise For Joe Biden
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () A virtual fundraiser held between former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden raised $11 million according to the Biden campaign’s director of strategic communications. “A Bromance fundraiser with @JoeBiden (46) and @BarackObama (44) bringing in $7.6 million,” the director, Kamau M. Marshall, wrote on Twitter. “FYI — This is the most money raised by a […]
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump at a virtual grassroots fundraiser. Obama criticized his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance.” According to Business Insider he also spoke against Trump labeling COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama then said...
Donald Trump has attacked election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona, saying liberal Democrats "hate" American values and history. Mr Trump also again used the racist term 'kung flu' at the rally..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published