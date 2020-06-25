Global  

Here’s How Much Money Obama Helped Raise For Joe Biden 

Daily Caller Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
A virtual fundraiser held between former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden raised $11 million according to the Biden campaign’s director of strategic communications. “A Bromance fundraiser with  @JoeBiden (46) and  @BarackObama (44) bringing in $7.6 million,” the director, Kamau M. Marshall, wrote on Twitter. “FYI — This is the most money raised by a […]
