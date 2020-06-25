Global  

Extra Extra: Children's Rat Pizza Emporium Chuck E. Cheese Has Filed For Bankruptcy

Gothamist Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Because, check out today's end-of-day links: dead people get coronavirus stimulus checks, Chuck E. Cheese bankruptcy, A-frames comeback, Splash Mountain retheming, ridiculous dog yawn, and more. [ more › ]
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy

Chuck E. Cheese's Parent Company Files For Bankruptcy 00:22

 Chuck E. Cheese's parent company has filed for bankruptcy, citing the coronavirus pandemic for financial strain.

