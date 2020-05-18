Gilead Releases Pricing For It’s COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir

Gilead Unveils Pricing For Covid-19 Fighting Remdesivir
Gilead Sciences unveils what it calls 'below market' pricing for its anti-viral drug remdesivir, which has so far proven effective in treating Covid-19
Coronavirus Update: Gilead's Remdesivir Will Cost $2,340 for 5 Day Treatment
There are over 10 million coronavirus cases worldwide with over 500,000 deaths. Here's what you need to know.
EU close to fast-tracking COVID-19 treatment drug
The head of the European Union's medicines agency, Guido Rasi, has said an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in coming..