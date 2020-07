Related videos from verified sources Visualization Shows How Masks Stop Spread of COVID-19



Researchers found without a mask, sneezes and coughs can travel over 8 feet. With a mask, the distance droplets travel is dramatically reduced, with some mask materials cutting it down to just a few.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:19 Published 3 hours ago States Reverse Course On Reopening As Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Surge



From California to Florida, states across the nation have started reversing course on reopening plans as the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases spikes and hospitalizations continue to grow. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:27 Published 8 hours ago Coronavirus cases at Palm Beach Youth Academy concern parents



Parents are raising concerns after nearly two dozen teens and young men were infected with the coronavirus at the Palm Beach Youth Academy. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:01 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this