After the Arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend, Authorities are Now After UK's Prince Andrew

HNGN Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
After the Arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend, Authorities are Now After UK's Prince AndrewUK's Prince Andrew is once again in hot water after the FBI is asking for his statement regarding his involvement in Epstein's child sex trafficking ring. The Prince has not made additional statements yet.
