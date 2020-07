Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after a monthslong battle with coronavirus Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Tributes are pouring in for Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who has lost a three-month battle with the coronavirus. Cordero was just 41 when he died Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital. His wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram, "He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth." Gayle King reports.