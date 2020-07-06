|
8-year-old Secoriea Turner killed near Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Police say 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot while in a car with her mom and an adult friend near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.
