|
Dakota Access Pipeline to Shut Down Pending Review, Federal Judge Rules
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The ruling, a victory for the Native American and environmentalist groups who oppose the pipeline, said that it must be emptied of oil by Aug. 5.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dakota Access Pipeline 1,134-mile-long (1,825 km) underground oil pipeline project in the United States
Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)
Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58Published
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Since Lakota Lives Matter Too, Trump’s Visit To Mount Rushmore Couldn’t Come At A Worse TimeArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and..
WorldNews
Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this