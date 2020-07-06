Global  

Dakota Access Pipeline to Shut Down Pending Review, Federal Judge Rules

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The ruling, a victory for the Native American and environmentalist groups who oppose the pipeline, said that it must be emptied of oil by Aug. 5.
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review

Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down Pending Review 00:35

 A federal judge on Monday sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. Katie Johnston reports.

Federal Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down For More Environmental Review [Video]

Federal Judge Orders Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down For More Environmental Review

A federal judge says the Dakota Access pipeline must shut down and the oil in it emptied by August fifth (0:23).WCCO 4 News at Noon – July 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:23Published

