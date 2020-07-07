|
Can Gov. DeSantis force Florida schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic? Some school leaders seem doubtful.
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Florida issued an order Monday, requiring all schools to reopen. But educators are concerned about the safety of in-person classes amid coronavirus.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida
Florida gov. calms fears as COVID cases increaseFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to calm fears about rising COVID cases saying 'there's no need to be fearful.' Florida recorded an all-time high of 11,400 cases..
USATODAY.com
Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Florida governor points to higher case numbers in 'younger folks'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
DeSantis: Florida seeing 'explosion' of Covid-19 cases in young people
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Coronavirus updates: California Capitol closes after outbreak; Florida orders 'brick and mortar' schools to open; 130,000 US deathsCalifornia State Capitol shuts down after a COVID-19 outbreak; FEMA reportedly denied requests for testing help in Phoenix. Latest coronavirus news.
USATODAY.com
Florida sees worrying spike in coronavirus cases, potential to 'overwhelm our hospitals' after reopeningFlorida's reopening schedule trailed two Western states by about two weeks, and like them, Florida has seen a stunning rise in coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this