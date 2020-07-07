Global  

Can Gov. DeSantis force Florida schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic? Some school leaders seem doubtful.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Florida issued an order Monday, requiring all schools to reopen. But educators are concerned about the safety of in-person classes amid coronavirus.
 
Florida gov. calms fears as COVID cases increase

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to calm fears about rising COVID cases saying 'there's no need to be fearful.' Florida recorded an all-time high of 11,400 cases..
USATODAY.com
Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike [Video]

Texas and Florida Governors Reimpose Restrictions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed while placing new restrictions on other businesses.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Florida governor points to higher case numbers in 'younger folks' [Video]

Florida governor points to higher case numbers in 'younger folks'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday defended re-opening the state at the beginning of May but pointed to a leap in positive coronavirus cases in "younger folks" who have been interacting socially.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published
DeSantis: Florida seeing 'explosion' of Covid-19 cases in young people [Video]

DeSantis: Florida seeing 'explosion' of Covid-19 cases in young people

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday the state is seeing a 'real explosion' in new coronavirus cases among younger demographics.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Coronavirus updates: California Capitol closes after outbreak; Florida orders 'brick and mortar' schools to open; 130,000 US deaths

 California State Capitol shuts down after a COVID-19 outbreak; FEMA reportedly denied requests for testing help in Phoenix. Latest coronavirus news.
USATODAY.com

Florida sees worrying spike in coronavirus cases, potential to 'overwhelm our hospitals' after reopening

 Florida's reopening schedule trailed two Western states by about two weeks, and like them, Florida has seen a stunning rise in coronavirus cases.
 
USATODAY.com

