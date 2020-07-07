Global  

Vanessa Guillen: Army confirms remains are of slain soldier

BBC News Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who went missing in April, was allegedly killed by a fellow soldier.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Remembering Vanessa Guillen

Remembering Vanessa Guillen 02:21

 New developments in the case of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen. The army has now positively identified her remains, and a suspect in the case will make her first court appearance.

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen

Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence. Guillen was a female soldier..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Woman Arrested In The Case Of Murdered Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Due In Court [Video]

Woman Arrested In The Case Of Murdered Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Due In Court

Woman Arrested In The Case Of Murdered Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Due In Court

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:52Published
Army Identifies Remains Found As Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen, Attorney Says [Video]

Army Identifies Remains Found As Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen, Attorney Says

Army investigators have positively identified remains found last week as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the family's attorney said Sunday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

Vanessa Guillen's body found, fellow Fort Hood soldier killed himself, another suspect in custody, family attorney says

 A lawyer representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army soldier who went missing from a Texas army base in April, said Wednesday it appeared her...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •HNGNUSATODAY.com

Search parties looking for missing Fort Hood soldier find unidentified remains

 Human remains found approximately 30 miles from Fort Hood could be those of missing Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The Guillen family is set to hold a...
CBS News Also reported by •HNGN

Army Soldier's Family Says She Was The Target Of Sexual Harassment

 The remains of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen were identified over the weekend. Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in Texas over two months ago. A suspect shot...
NPR


