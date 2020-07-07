Vanessa Guillen: Army confirms remains are of slain soldier

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen
Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence.
Guillen was a female soldier..
Army investigators have positively identified remains found last week as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the family's attorney said Sunday.