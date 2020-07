Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC International Students May Be Forced To Leave U.S. Under New ICE Policy On Remote Learning… https://t.co/D3uU7LUUVZ 5 seconds ago Ragin' bohunk RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: ICE announced that thousands of international students will be forced to leave if their college cancels in-person… 15 seconds ago Juan C. Santos RT @miguelytob: “If the college decides it must shift to remote instruction midway through the fall, this guidance could force the institut… 38 seconds ago 🌈 Haley Link to protect international students from being forced to leave if their university moves fully to online classes… https://t.co/ddQTVPquZg 2 minutes ago COGS/UE Local 896 If and when international grad workers must leave the U.S. domestic grad students will be forced to pick up any ext… https://t.co/qdWgFc2qxo 3 minutes ago Miguelyto “If the college decides it must shift to remote instruction midway through the fall, this guidance could force the… https://t.co/5EEicpwQgG 3 minutes ago Ian hays RT @HaleyAmplo: Hey @RutgersU @NJIT when are you going to make statements about how you’ll protect your international students, totaling ~9… 4 minutes ago Hanna Williamson RT @KiraVoracek: ICE announced that international students will be deported if fall semester is online and I’m utterly heartbroken that my… 5 minutes ago