Glee Actress Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat in Lake Piru

HNGN Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Glee Actress Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat in Lake PiruThe actress rented a boat with her son on Wednesday and went on a swim. Her son claimed that Rivera never made it back to the boat.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say 01:03

 Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul play suspected and officers believe Rivera, 33, drowned. She went missing on Wednesday while on a...

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera

Search efforts are underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported missing in Southern California. She is tragically presumed dead after a boating incident at Lake Piru. Her 4 year old was found on the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Family Boating Trip [Video]

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Family Boating Trip

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Family Boating Trip Naya Rivera, best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the hit show “Glee,” has gone missing in Southern California. The 33-year-old..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published
Naya Rivera is missing, adding to Glee's long list of tragedies [Video]

Naya Rivera is missing, adding to Glee's long list of tragedies

TV hit show 'Glee' may have gone off the air five years ago, but its tragedies don't seem to end.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera feared dead after disappearing from boat in California: 'Prayers up'

 Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on "Glee," is presumed dead after she disappeared from a rented boat on a Southern California lake.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Daily RecordBillboard.comCBC.caThe AgeHinduUSATODAY.comBBC NewsNewsday

'Glee' Stars, More Celebs React to Naya Rivera Going Missing

 Celebrities are speaking out with prayers after the news that Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing following a boating trip. The 33-year-old actress, who played...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC News

Naya Rivera missing and 'presumed dead'

 Actress Naya Rivera, known for her work in several Hollywood films and the hit musical series ‘Glee’ is reportedly 'presumed dead' after her 4-year-old son,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsE! Online

