Trump eyes 'road to citizenship' for DACA
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told a Spanish language network news anchor that during the next few weeks, he will be signing an executive order on immigration that will provide a "road to citizenship" for DACA recipients. (July 10)
