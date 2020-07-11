Global  
 

Trump eyes 'road to citizenship' for DACA

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told a Spanish language network news anchor that during the next few weeks, he will be signing an executive order on immigration that will provide a "road to citizenship" for DACA recipients. (July 10)
 
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Immigration policy for unlawfully present immigrants within the U.S. who entered as minors

