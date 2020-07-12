Florida Shatters U.S. Record In Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases
Sunday, 12 July 2020 (
11 minutes ago) Florida reported the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases of any state, with more than 15,000 people testing positive.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
3 days ago
From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is currently testing around 2.6 lakh samples daily, even as the government has denied community...
Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases 03:34
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Covid 19 coronavirus: Florida hits record case increase
With the United States grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, Florida hit a grim milestone Sunday, shattering the national record for a...
New Zealand Herald
3 hours ago
Florida Sets 1-Day Record With 15,300 New COVID-19 Cases
Florida reported 15,300 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, shattering its previous one-day record of 11,393 and the largest single-day increase of any U.S. state.
cbs4.com
5 hours ago
Florida breaks US record with 15,300 coronavirus cases reported in single day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, once again shattering its record for a single-day increase in cases. The statewide total,...
Seattle Times
4 hours ago
Tweets about this