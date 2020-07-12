Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Shatters U.S. Record In Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases

NPR Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Florida reported the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases of any state, with more than 15,000 people testing positive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases 03:34

 From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is currently testing around 2.6 lakh samples daily, even as the government has denied community...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

(CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pasadena Expands Outdoor Dining Areas As City, LA County Continues To See Increase In COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Pasadena Expands Outdoor Dining Areas As City, LA County Continues To See Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Business seemed to be booming in part of Pasadena this weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city and in Los Angeles County. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:57Published
Disney World reopens as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida [Video]

Disney World reopens as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida

Disney World reopens as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Florida hits record case increase

Covid 19 coronavirus: Florida hits record case increase With the United States grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, Florida hit a grim milestone Sunday, shattering the national record for a...
New Zealand Herald

Florida Sets 1-Day Record With 15,300 New COVID-19 Cases

 Florida reported 15,300 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, shattering its previous one-day record of 11,393 and the largest single-day increase of any U.S. state.
cbs4.com

Florida breaks US record with 15,300 coronavirus cases reported in single day

 ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, once again shattering its record for a single-day increase in cases. The statewide total,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this