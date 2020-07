Garrett Rolfe out on $500,000 bond



The former Atlanta police officer charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks is now free on a half a million dollar bond. The judge says Garrett Rolfe is not a flight risk, but he will have to wear an.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police



Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago